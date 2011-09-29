ISTANBUL, Sept 29 Officials in a city in rural
eastern Turkey, responding to an ancient local fear of being
buried alive, have equipped the local morgue with the latest
gadgetry in case any of the bodies stored there have been
declared dead by mistake.
Alarms and electronic motion detectors in the mortuary in
Malatya, a town not otherwise known for its modernity, will
detect the slightest movement by a living person emerging from a
coma or long period of unconsciousness.
The 36 refrigerators will be fitted with interior door
handles to allow their occupants to climb out of their coffins
and open the doors, Akif Kayadurmus, head of the municipal
funerals service, told the state news agency Anatolian.
"The device detects even the slightest movement and sends
out an alarm," Kayadurmus said. "We also placed a system at the
feet of the deceased that opens the refrigerator in case of
contact. The resurrections may be rare, but we have taken every
possibility into account."
The morgue, which is due to open this week, will also have a
lounge, a cafe and digital information panels to allow mourners
to follow the washing and wrapping of the dead in accordance
with Islamic tradition.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Tim Pearce)