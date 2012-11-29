* Controversy over plan for new, "giant" mosque in Istanbul
* Nostalgic for empire, Erdogan likened to sultan
* Critics lambast "cheap replica" of iconic Blue Mosque
By Matt Robinson and Ece Toksabay
ISTANBUL, Nov 29 Tayyip Erdogan has described
his third term as Turkish prime minister as that of a "master",
borrowing from the celebrated Ottoman architect Sinan and the
last stage of his storied career after apprenticeship and
graduation.
It's a lofty allusion.
Sinan's 16th-century creations came to define the Ottoman
Empire at its apogee, the Suleymaniye Mosque, built for Sultan
Suleiman, part of Istanbul's unmistakable skyline.
Now, entering a second decade at the helm of a country
revelling in its regional might, Erdogan wants to leave his own
mark on the cityscape with what will be Turkey's biggest mosque,
a "giant mosque," he says, "that will be visible from all across
Istanbul."
To be built on the highest hill on the Asian side of the
Bosphorus, planners boast the structure will hold up to 30,000
worshippers and bear six minarets taller than those of the
Al-Masjid al-Nabawi, or the Prophet's Mosque, in Medina.
It is symbolic of Turkey's tilt to the east under Erdogan,
who has chipped away at the founding secularism of the modern
republic and presided over its emergence as a power in the
Middle East.
But the Istanbul elite are up in arms.
Some have branded the proposed mosque unsightly and
ostentatious, a thinly-disguised declaration of victory by
Erdogan's Islamist-rooted government over the secularists and
their guardians in the military.
"On the European side, Sultan Suleiman put his mark on the
city with the Suleymaniye Mosque, which could be seen everywhere
from old Istanbul," said Emre Kizilkaya, a blogger and foreign
editor at the Hurriyet daily. "Now many think Erdogan wants to
put his own mark on the Asian side."
Picked in mid-November in a hasty competition limited to
Turkish architects, the winning design bears a striking
resemblance to Istanbul's iconic 400-year-old Sultanahmet
Mosque, or Blue Mosque, built by a student of Sinan.
One religiously conservative intellectual called it a "cheap
replica" and wrote to Erdogan imploring him not to embarrass
coming generations with such "unsightly work."
"There's a saying in Turkish - 'You don't discover America
again,'" said Oguz Oztuzcu, chairman of the Istanbul Independent
Architects' Association. "You don't try to make another Sydney
Opera House, do you? They're competing with existing icons."
Even the country's culture minister is unconvinced.
"It's not success in today's world to build gigantic
structures. It was success during the era of Sinan. Now it's
just about how much cement you're using," said Ertugrul Gunay, a
rare dissenting government voice.
"We should build something like a gem, and it should shine
with its beauty, not with its gigantic size."
EMBRACING IMPERIAL PAST
The mosque will sit atop Camlica Hill, once a hunting ground
for the Ottoman well-to-do and now a popular viewing point,
where couples sip sweet tea among rose bushes and take pictures
with their cell phones of this city of over 14 million people.
Minarets puncture the skyline of European Istanbul.
Backers of the new mosque say they want to create a similar
skyline on the Asian side, and do away with the antennas that
now blight the hilltop.
Ergin Kulunk, president of the Islamic association
overseeing the project, said the Asian side lacked a mosque of
such a size to cater to the needs of worshippers.
"It's a necessity," he said, and dismissed the storm of
criticism over the design, the work of two headscarved female
architects.
"We wanted a classical mosque with a dome, and if you're
going to build a classical mosque with a dome, it's inevitable
it will resemble Hagia Sophia, Selimiye Mosque or the Blue
Mosque," he said.
Officially, the government did not instigate the project,
but it has given the land and Erdogan's personal endorsement.
The cost is estimated at over 100 million lira, or 43 million
euros, to be paid for by donors - code, the opposition says, for
businessmen out to curry favour with the government.
The Istanbul Islamic authority, seated near the bustling
Grand Bazaar, professed to have little knowledge of the project,
but had no complaints. Istanbul has over 3,000 mosques.
Taking its support from the socially conservative Anatolian
heartland, Erdogan's ruling AK Party has all but won the battle
with the old secular elite that emerged with the founding of the
modern republic in 1923.
It has muzzled the military, upholder of secularism, that
had ousted four governments since 1960. Reforms in the military
and the judiciary were promoted as complying with change
demanded for entry to the European Union (EU).
With Turkey's bid to join the EU, however, going nowhere,
Erdogan is courting old Ottoman lands in the Middle East.
Economic growth, outstripping Europe, is driven increasingly
by trade with the Gulf. Arab businessmen and tourists are
flocking to Turkey - up sixfold from Saudi Arabia, 500 percent
from Qatar and 400 percent from Kuwait since October 2010.
The government, meanwhile, is embracing Istanbul's imperial
past, when the Ottoman Empire sprawled across three continents.
"We must go everywhere our ancestors have been," Erdogan
said on Sunday, and took aim at the makers of a hit Turkish
television series, one of the country's most famous exports, for
its gaudy portrayal of Sultan Suleiman.
"Those who toy with these values should be taught a lesson
within the bounds of the law," he said.
GRAND DESIGNS
Such talk has drawn fire from critics who accuse Erdogan of
behaving like a modern-day sultan, at home and abroad. Hundreds
of military officers have been jailed on charges of plotting a
coup against Erdogan; others including academics, journalists
and politicians are facing trial on similar accusations.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, smarting from Turkey's
support for the rebels trying to oust him, told a television
interviewer this month that Erdogan "thinks he's the new sultan.
In his heart he thinks he's a Caliph."
The new mosque, however, will be modest in comparison with
others in the Middle East, such as the 600,000-capacity
Prophet's Mosque or the world's largest, the Al-Masjid al-Haram,
or Grand Mosque, in Mecca.
"Any other mosque might be bigger in size, physically and
architecturally, but it cannot compare to the two holy mosques
due to their sanctity and status," a Saudi cleric, who declined
to be named, told Reuters.
Nor does it compare in scale with Erdogan's other plans for
Istanbul, which include digging a 45-km (30 mile) channel
linking the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara to ease congestion
in the Bosphorus Strait and filling in part of the sea to create
an assembly ground big enough for 800,000 people.
He hopes, too, to bequeath Turkey a new constitution,
replacing the version written after a 1980 military coup and in
the process creating a powerful executive presidency.
Barred from running for prime minister again, Erdogan is
widely expected to bid for the new presidency in 2014, cementing
his status as Turkey's most significant leader since Mustafa
Kemal Ataturk, who founded the secular republic from the World
War One ruins of the Ottoman Empire.
"Ottoman sultans adorned the hills of historic Istanbul with
mosques dedicated to their victories, creating a lasting
legacy," said Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkish research
program at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.
"By building a neo-Ottoman style mosque that shall dominate
all other Istanbul landmarks, Erdogan is telling the world he
has taken over Turkey."