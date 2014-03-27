BRIEF-NH Special Purpose Acquisition 5 proposes name change to Inno Instrument
March 21 NH Special Purpose Acquisition 5 Co Ltd :
ISTANBUL, March 27 A consortium building a motorway between Gebze and Izmir in western Turkey plans to sign a $600 million loan accord with eight banks for a section of the road in April, consortium leader Nurol Holding's chief financial officer said on Thursday.
A consortium of Nurol, Italy's Astaldi, Ozaltin Makyol, Yuksel and Gocay Insaat won the 22-year operating rights for the highway in a 2009 tendering for a build-operate-transfer deal. Yuksel group subsequently withdrew from the consortium.
"We plan to sign a $600 million loan accord in April," CFO Kerim Kemahli told Reuters, refering to a section of the highway being built between Orhangazi and Bursa in northwest Turkey.
"In total it looks like the cost of investment for the whole of the project will be $7.4 billion," he added.
Last year the consortium secured a $1.4 billion, seven-year loan for the Gebze-Orhangazi section of the road with Akbank , Finansbank, Garanti Bank, Halkbank, Is Bank, Vakifbank, Yapi Kredi Bank and Ziraat Bank. (Reporting by Evrim Ergin; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
DUBAI, March 22 Most stock markets in the Gulf look set to consolidate on Tuesday in the absence of major international or domestic news, though Saudi Arabian stocks could react to news of a tighter policy on foreign workers.
* H1 sales mounted by 28%, with net sales increasing to 35.8 million Swiss francs ($35.85 million)