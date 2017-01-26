ISTANBUL Jan 26 Turkey's banking regulator has
granted the local arm of Japanese lender Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group permission to give support and advisory
services for some credit transactions, the government said in
its Official Gazette on Thursday.
The move by the BDDK banking regulator will broaden the
services Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Turkey can offer at a time
when Japanese companies continue to invest in Turkey and bid for
local projects.
Mitsubishi UFJ's roots in Turkey date back to 1986, when one
of its predecessor banks opened a representative office. It was
given approval for a banking licence in 2012. Mitsubishi UFJ is
the world's third-largest bank and Japan's top lender, with $2.6
trillion in assets, according to Thomson Reuters data.
While concerns about Turkish security and uncertainty over
domestic politics have weighed on sentiment and hit the lira
currency in the last year, Japanese companies still appear keen
to invest, given the young and rapidly growing population and a
number of ambitious infrastructure projects.
Japanese industrial conglomerate IHI Corp and
trading house Itochu Corp are among the bidders for a
10 billion lira ($2.60 billion) suspension bridge project over
the Dardanelles Straits, according to a tender document obtained
by Reuters.
($1 = 3.8481 liras)
