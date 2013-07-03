PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 6
March 6 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ISTANBUL, July 3 NASDAQ OMX Group and Borsa Istanbul signed a partnership deal on Wednesday under which Nasdaq will provide exchange technology to the Turkish bourse, both exchanges said in a joint statement.
Borsa Istanbul will integrate and operate NASDAQ OMX's market technologies for trading, clearing, market surveillance and risk management, covering all asset classes including energy contracts, the statement said.
The deal aims to expand Borsa Istanbul's global presence, while strengthening Istanbul's position as a regional hub for capital markets, it said.
March 5 A strain of bird flu has been detected in a chicken breeder flock on a Tennessee farm contracted to U.S. food giant Tyson Foods Inc, and the 73,500 birds will be culled to stop the virus from entering the food system, government and company officials said on Sunday.
BERLIN, March 6 Demand for travel to the United States over the coming months has flattened out following a positive start to the year, with uncertainty over a possible new travel order likely deterring visitors, travel analysis company ForwardKeys said on Monday.