By Orhan Coskun and Humeyra Pamuk
ANKARA/ISTANBUL, March 23 Turkey's first nuclear
power plant is unlikely to be ready before 2022, energy
officials said on Monday of the $20-billion project that has
been beset by regulatory hurdles and complicated by Russia's
financial woes.
Dependant on imports for almost all of its energy, Turkey
has embarked on an ambitious nuclear programme, commissioning
Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation (Rosatom) in 2013 to
build four 1,200 megawatt (MW) reactors.
With energy import costs at about $50 billion annually and
demand forecast as the fastest growing in Europe, Ankara wants
at least 5 percent of its electricity generation to come from
nuclear energy in under a decade, cutting dependency on natural
gas largely bought from Russia.
Rosatom initially pledged to have the first of the four
reactors in the southern Turkish town of Akkuyu ready by 2019.
A senior Turkish energy official said the project would not
be online before at least 2022, given that ground-breaking has
yet to happen. "The first reactor can be online at least seven
years after the ground-breaking so the 2019-2020 date is
impossible," the official said.
"This is a key project for Turkey. The schedule needs to be
sped up," Energy Minister Taner Yildiz told Reuters.
Part of the delay has been environmental approval after
heightened concern about nuclear power following the 2011
earthquake and tsunami that crippled Japan's Fukushima plant.
Akkuyu NGS, the project company set up by Rosatom, had to
wait for almost a year to obtain environmental approval from
Turkish authorities. Consent was given in December, coinciding
with Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Turkey.
ECONOMIC WORRIES
Analysts say Russia's economic troubles because of
collapsing oil prices and western sanctions over Ukraine may
also have weighed on Rosatom's finances.
"The Akkuyu timeline was -- and remains -- completely
unrealistic," Aaron Stein, associate fellow at British defence
and security think-tank the Royal United Services Institute
(RUSI), said. "The issue has, in recent months, become far more
complicated because of Russia's economic deterioration."
Milko Kovachev, vice president at Rosatom Overseas, said the
project would be completed on time, without giving a date.
"The programme is clear, the dates are set. I believe that
our commitment will be fully met as it is planned," he told
Reuters on the sidelines of a nuclear summit in Istanbul.
Rosatom retains the right to sell up to 49 percent of the
stake in its wholly owned subsidiary Akkuyu NGS. Stein of RUSI
said it had tried to do so, but had found no buyers.
"Investors will carefully choose the time to come into the
project," Kovachev said, given the lengthy construction period.
"It is very superficial to say today there are no investors,
there are issues."
