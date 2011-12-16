ANKARA Dec 16 Construction of the first
unit of Turkey's first nuclear power plant is expected to be
completed in mid-2019, and the global financial crisis will not
hit costs of the project, the Russian contractor company said on
Friday.
Last year Turkey awarded Russia's Atomstroyexport a contract
to build its first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu on the
country's Mediterranean coast.
"We are planning to finish construction of the first unit in
mid-2019. Pre-construction work will start in the second half of
2012, and will take two years," Akkuyu NGS Power Production
general manager Alexander Superfin told a press conference in
Turkey's capital Ankara.
Atomstroyexport set up Akkuyu NGS Power Production in 2010
to build and operate the 4,800 megawatt nuclear power plant. The
total investment is seen around $20 billion.
The agreement includes a tariff package that guarantees
Turkey's state electricity corporation will pay $12.35/KWh for
70 percent of the power produced by two of the plant's four
1,200 MW units, and the same price for 30 percent of the power
produced by two other units for 15 years after commissioning.
Turkey plans to construct three nuclear power plants of up
to 5,000 MW each.
South Korea's Kepco pulled out of negotiations for a second
plant at Sinop after Turkey refused sovereign guarantees for the
plant's output. Japan's Tepco pulled out of the planned project
in the aftermath of the Fukushima disaster.
(Reporting by Mustafa Seven; writing by Ece Toksabay; editing
by Keiron Henderson)