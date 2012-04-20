(Fixes headline typo)
ISTANBUL, April 20 Canada's Candu Energy, a unit
of SNC-Lavalin Group, is in talks with the Turkish
government to build a nuclear power plant with a 3,000 megawatt
installed capacity on the Black Sea coast, the company's vice
president told Reuters on Friday.
Energy Minister Taner Yildiz, attending a World Energy
Council conference in Istanbul, said a memorandum of
understanding had been signed with Candu, which has six months
to complete a feasibility study.
He said the government was also continuing talks with firms
from South Korea, Japan and China competing for the same
project.
The site identified for the plant is at Sinop, a scenic
resort on a spit of land curling into the Black Sea.
Turkey has no nuclear energy plants at present but has
ambitious plans to build plants over the next decade in order to
reduce dependence on imported oil and gas.
"We want to build a nuclear power plant in Sinop with a
3,000 megawatt installed capacity," Candu vice president Ala
Alizadeh said. "The location of Sinop, and the water cooling
facilities may allow the capacity to be increased to 6,000 MW."
Turkey has reached an agreement with Russia's Rosatom to
build the country's first nuclear plant at Mersin on the
Mediterranean coast.
