TOKYO Aug 27 Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is considering teaming up with Kansai Electric Power Co to try to win a nuclear power plant deal in Turkey, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.

The industrial conglomerate Toshiba was in talks with Turkey to build a second nuclear plant on the Black Sea coast, but its partner, Tokyo Electric Power , has withdrawn from the project as it focuses on bringing Japan's own quake-crippled Fukushima nuclear plant under control.

Turkey had reservations about the safety of a boiling water reactor (BWR), a type adopted at Fukushima Daiichi plant, and asked Japan to consider the use of a pressurised water reactor (PWR), a specialty of Mitsubishi Heavy, instead of Toshiba's BWR, the report said.

Japan's second-biggest utility, Kansai, which derived about half of its power from nuclear plants before the March quake, is a main user of PWR-type reactors in Japan.

Turkey and Japan reached a basic agreement in December to build Turkey's second nuclear plant and had aimed to conclude the deal within three months. But the talks were delayed after Japan's earthquake and tsunami in March crippled the Fukushima plant which has been leaking radiation ever since. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Nick Macfie)