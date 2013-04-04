* Areva stock up 3.5 pct in opening trade

* Areva denies comment on Nikkei report

* Investment in Black Sea plant seen at $22 billion-report

* GDF Suez to operate Turkey's second nuclear plant-report (Adds stock price, Areva no comment)

TOKYO/PARIS, April 4 Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd and France's Areva SA have won an order to build Turkey's second nuclear power plant, a project expected to cost around $22 billion, the Nikkei business daily said on Thursday.

Areva shares rose 4.8 percent in Paris after the report, which cited Japanese and Turkish sources. Spokesmen for Areva and Mitsubishi Heavy had no immediate comment.

The Nikkei said Turkey's Energy and Natural Resources Ministry had informed Japanese government and corporate officials of the decision to award the deal to build four pressurized water nuclear reactors with a combined capacity of about 4.5 gigawatts at Sinop on the Black Sea.

The paper added that the Turkish government had approached Japan about a summit meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan in early May, after which it is likely to officially grant preferred negotiating rights to the Mitsubishi-Areva consortium.

Turkey, which is likely to overtake Britain as Europe's third-biggest electricity consumer within a decade, plans to build several nuclear plants over the next 10 years to reduce its dependence on imported oil and gas.

Construction is set to start in 2017, with the first reactor slated to come online by 2023, and France's GDF Suez SA will operate the plant, it added.

A GDF Suez spokesman said he could not comment on the report.

Turkey had also been in talks with companies from Canada, South Korea and China regarding the planned Sinop plant.

Russia's Rosatom will build Turkey's first nuclear power station and start construction in mid-2015. It expects the facility to start producing electricity in 2019, its deputy general manager told Reuters in February.

That $20 billion plant at Mersin Akkuyu on the Mediterranean coast will also have four power units with installed capacity of 4.8 GW. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)