ANKARA May 30 Atomstroyexport, the main
contractor chosen by Russia's Rosatom to build Turkey's first
nuclear plant, is planning to hold engineering procurement and
construction tenders for the $20 billion power plant in
September, an industry source familiar with the project said.
Construction of the 4,800 megawatt (MW) four power unit
plant will begin in mid-2015 with production of electricity
expected to start in 2019.
Spanish oil engineering firm Tecnicas Reunidas and
Turkey's Tekfen Insaat were among the companies which
attended a preliminary meeting at site of the plant in Akkuyu,
southern Turkey, the source said.
The source did not know how much the tenders would be worth,
but estimated the cost of building the plant at $7.5 billion to
$8 billion.
The source said other foreign companies were also interested
in the tenders but were awaiting government approval of an
environmental impact assessment paper, required before
construction can start.
Atomstroyexport was not immediately available to comment.
The project is part of Turkey's plans to build a number of
nuclear power plants to help to meet growing energy demand and
also to reduce dependence on imported oil and gas.
The country earlier this month awarded a $22 billion deal to
a Japanese-French consortium to build a second nuclear power
plant at Sinop on the Black Sea coast.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Writing by Humeyra Pamuk, Editing
by Jane Merriman)