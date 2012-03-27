ISTANBUL, March 27 Turkish state-owned oil firm TPAO will collect bids from May 15 from oil exploration firms for Iskenderun-Mersin area in southern Turkey, for which 11 firms showed interest, Turkish energy officials told Reuters.

Chevron, Total, Petrobras, Statoil, ConocoPhillips, OMV, RWE , Perenco, Genel Energy and BG are in the data room and Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Co., or Kufpec, is expected to go into the data room by this weekend, officials said. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Writing by Seda Sezer; editing by James Jukwey)