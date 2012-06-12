ANKARA, June 12 Turkey has begun talks with Saudi Arabia on long-term crude oil purchases, Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said on Tuesday after news that the United States will exempt Turkey from financial sanctions because it cut purchases of Iranian oil.

Yildiz also said Turkey remained one of the countries with the highest levels of trade with Iran and that it aimed to increase trade volumes.

(Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin; Writing by Daren Butler)