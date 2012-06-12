(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Ozge Ozbilgin
ANKARA, June 12 Turkey has begun talks with
Saudi Arabia on long-term crude oil purchases, Turkish Energy
Minister Taner Yildiz said on Tuesday, after the United States
said it would exempt Turkey from financial sanctions because it
cut purchases of Iranian oil.
Yildiz said the talks were in line with Turkey's main energy
target to increase the number of countries from which Turkey
imports crude oil.
"Talks with Saudi Arabia on long-term crude oil purchases
have started. This doesn't concern only Tupras but
also concerns Saudi Arabia's Aramco. Talks are still going on;
they will discuss the quantities between them," Yildiz told
reporters.
Asked whether the Saudi oil would be as cheap as Iranian
oil, Yildiz said Turkish refiner Tupras would compare crude oil
prices and take the decision itself.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Monday the
U.S. would exempt India, South Korea, Turkey and four other
countries from financial sanctions because they have
significantly cut purchases of Iranian oil.
"We aim to increase the number of countries where we buy
natural gas from five to seven or eight and the number of
countries where we buy crude oil to 14, if possible, from 11. We
determined Libya as the 12th country. Tupras has made
connections to buy around 1 million tonnes (of oil)," Yildiz
said.
At the end of March, the minister said Turkey would
diversify its oil supplies, and the first shipment of crude
under a Libyan term contract deal arrived in
February.
"The United States decision doesn't have a legal binding
force, but they are our strategic partners. The priority will be
on meeting Turkey's growing energy needs promptly and from
resources as cheap possible," Yildiz said.
He said Turkey remained one of the countries with the
highest levels of trade with Iran and that it aimed to increase
trade volumes.
Turkey has also been working with Venezuela for months on a
project under which the South American country would provide oil
products to Turkey in exchange for the construction of housing
there.
"Our work with Venezuela is now at the final stage. We are
working towards a plan where we import petroleum coke in
exchange for our contractors' working there," Yildiz said.
Yildiz said a Turkish contractor had already built 1,500
houses near Caracas and that ultimately 350,000 houses would be
built.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun, editing by Jane Baird)