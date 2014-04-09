ISTANBUL, April 9 Turkey's Oyak army
pension fund is looking into acquisition opportunities in the
cement sector, focusing on Europe, Africa and Britain, its
cement group chairman Celalettin Caglar said on Thursday.
Caglar said the group was also interested in acquisition
opportunities that could arise from the merger of Holcim
of Switzerland and France's Lafarge on
Monday to create the world's biggest cement maker.
Lafarge has said two-thirds of divestments as a result of
the deal with Holcim are expected to affect Western Europe, but
there are also overlapping operations in India, China, Canada
and Brazil.
