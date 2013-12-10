ANKARA Dec 10 Turkish journalist Mustafa Balbay
took his oath of office as a member of parliament on Tuesday
after his release from nearly five years in prison on security
charges, raising hope among other jailed deputies that they
could follow in his footsteps.
He was among 275 defendants including an ex-military chief,
retired officers, academics, journalists and politicians jailed
in August over an alleged plot to overthrow Prime Minister
Tayyip Erdogan's Islamist-rooted government.
Balbay, sentenced to almost 35 years in prison, was freed
pending appeal by an Istanbul court after the Constitutional
Court ruled his pre-trial detention period of more than four
years had violated his rights.
The ruling enabled him to take his oath a full 30 months
after being elected for the main opposition Republican People's
Party (CHP). Balbay denied any wrongdoing in the so-called
"Ergenekon" conspiracy against the state.
"I swear upon my honour, before the great Turkish nation, to
safeguard the existence and independence of the state," Balbay
said at the parliamentary induction ceremony.
Balbay's wife and two children, seated in the spectators'
gallery in the parliament, smiled and clapped as he read the
oath. Many opposition MPs gave Balbay a standing ovation.
There are six other MPs jailed in Turkey - five from the
pro-Kurdish Peace and Democracy Party (BDP), suspected of links
to the militant Kurdish separatist PKK movement - and one a
former soldier from the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) who was
jailed over an unrelated coup plot.
Balbay's release could set a precedent for the jailed BDP
deputies, lawyers said. But the MHP deputy has already lost an
appeal to the higher court, leaving him no chance of release
under the ruling that freed Balbay.
AK deputies watched impassively as Balbay was sworn in but
parliament speaker Cemil Cicek, also from the AK, welcomed him.
"I find it meaningful that your oath coincides with Human
Rights Day. Whether a parliamentarian or an ordinary citizen, I
wish that all those who are exposed to rights violations regain
their rights and freedoms right away," he said.
The Constitutional Court ruled last week that the four years
and nine months Balbay spent in prison pending trial had
violated his rights to freedom and representation of the people
as an elected parliamentarian. He was elected in 2011.
CHP lawmaker Mehmet Haberal, among the first to show up at
the prison gates on Monday to welcome Balbay, was another
Ergenekon defendant but was set free earlier because of the time
he had served in prison pending trial.
However, if the Court of Appeals rejects Balbay's request
for his conviction to be quashed, he may have to return to
prison even though as a parliamentarian he would enjoy immunity
from prosecution.
The next parliamentary election is due in 2015.
