ISTANBUL Dec 18 Turkey's Pegasus Airlines said on Tuesday it expected the first aircraft in its order of 75 Airbus medium-haul planes to be delivered in 2015 or 2016 with the final jet expected towards the end of 2022.

The Istanbul-based budget carrier placed a firm order for 58 fuel-saving A320neo aircraft and 17 A321neo jets, which have a combined list price of $7.5 billion. The deal also includes options for a further 25 aircraft.