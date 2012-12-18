ISTANBUL Dec 18 Turkey's Pegasus Airlines said on Tuesday it would finance its order of 75 Airbus medium-haul planes through Exim banks in Airbus shareholder countries.

The Istanbul-based budget carrier earlier placed a firm order for 58 fuel-saving A320neo aircraft and 17 A321neo jets, which have a combined list price of $7.5 billion. The deal also includes options for a further 25 aircraft.