ISTANBUL, March 20 Turkish low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines plans to float a 31 percent stake in an initial public share offer in the next three months, it said on Wednesday, to help fund its expansion.
The Istanbul-based airline said the offering, managed by Barclays and Is Yatirim, would increase its capital to 102 million lira ($56 million) from a current 75 million.
"While expanding its fleet continuously by enhancing investments, Pegasus has applied for a public offering in order to strengthen its position," the company said on its website.
Pegasus - part of Esas Holding, which is also active in the food, healthcare and retail sectors - postponed a previous planned offering in 2011 due to poor market conditions.
The budget airline signed the second biggest aircraft deal in Turkish aviation history last December, ordering 100 Airbus aircraft worth $7.5 billion.
Founded in 1990, and bought by Esas Holding in 2005, Pegasus has increased its fleet from just two aircraft to more than 40 mostly Boeing 737-800s over the past two decades.
The company posted a net profit of 126 million liras in 2012, and carried 13.6 million passengers. It serves 70 destinations in 26 countries. ($1 = 1.8251 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
