ISTANBUL, March 6 Private equity funds including Bridgepoint, CVC and Global Investment House are among investors interested in buying a majority stake in Turkish hosiery maker Penti, two sources close to the deal told Reuters.

Penti has mandated Pragma Corporate Finance as advisors for the sale, the sources also said. (Reporting by Seda Sezer and Asli Kandemir; Editing by Will Waterman)