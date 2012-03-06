BRIEF-EJF Capital LLC says shares of On Deck Capital's common stock are undervalued
* EJF Capital LLC reports 7.0 percent stake in on deck capital inc as of feb 17 - sec filing
ISTANBUL, March 6 Private equity funds including Bridgepoint, CVC and Global Investment House are among investors interested in buying a majority stake in Turkish hosiery maker Penti, two sources close to the deal told Reuters.
Penti has mandated Pragma Corporate Finance as advisors for the sale, the sources also said. (Reporting by Seda Sezer and Asli Kandemir; Editing by Will Waterman)
* EJF Capital LLC reports 7.0 percent stake in on deck capital inc as of feb 17 - sec filing
WARSAW, Feb 21 Private equity fund CVC Capital Partners has agreed to buy Zabka Polska SA, one of Poland's biggest chains of convenience stores, from Mid Europa Partners, CVC said on Tuesday.
* David Richmond reports 10.8 percent stake in Rockwell Medical Inc as of Feb 20 - sec filing