Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
ISTANBUL Feb 3 Turkey's Privatisation Board said on Friday it will start publishing tender documents in newspapers for sale of its 10.32 percent stake in petrochemicals company Petkim from Feb. 6.
The Board had mandated Garanti Securities to sell its stake in January.
The Socar & Turcas joint venture owns a 51 percent majority stake in Petkim, while 38.67 percent is publicly traded, according to Petkim's web site.
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
