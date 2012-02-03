ISTANBUL Feb 3 Turkey's Privatisation Board said on Friday it will start publishing tender documents in newspapers for sale of its 10.32 percent stake in petrochemicals company Petkim from Feb. 6.

The Board had mandated Garanti Securities to sell its stake in January.

The Socar & Turcas joint venture owns a 51 percent majority stake in Petkim, while 38.67 percent is publicly traded, according to Petkim's web site.

