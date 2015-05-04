ANKARA May 4 Turkey and its partners in the
Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) will hold talks
with "one or two" foreign companies for possible partnerships,
Turkey's Energy Minister said on Monday.
Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said he could not name the
companies involved, as they were publicly traded.
British oil major BP said in March that it expected
to become a stakeholder in the multi-billion dollar TANAP
project within two months, having previously said in 2013 it
wanted a 12 percent stake in the venture.
Azeri firm SOCAR currently holds a 58 percent stake in TANAP
- which aims to reduce Europe's reliance on Russian gas - while
Turkish pipeline firm Botas raised its stake to 30 percent from
20 percent in 2014.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ece Toksabay, editing by
Jonny Hogg)