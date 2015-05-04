ANKARA May 4 Turkey and its partners in the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) will hold talks with "one or two" foreign companies for possible partnerships, Turkey's Energy Minister said on Monday.

Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said he could not name the companies involved, as they were publicly traded.

British oil major BP said in March that it expected to become a stakeholder in the multi-billion dollar TANAP project within two months, having previously said in 2013 it wanted a 12 percent stake in the venture.

Azeri firm SOCAR currently holds a 58 percent stake in TANAP - which aims to reduce Europe's reliance on Russian gas - while Turkish pipeline firm Botas raised its stake to 30 percent from 20 percent in 2014. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ece Toksabay, editing by Jonny Hogg)