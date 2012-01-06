* Basbug held in prison with other alleged conspirators
* Ultra-nationalists accused of trying to topple government
* Pursuit of top generals a watershed for Turkey -- analyst
* Deputy PM does not see civilian-military relations
affected
(Adds analyst comment, opposition parties)
By Daren Butler and Can Sezer
ISTANBUL, Jan 6 The former head of
Turkey's armed forces, General Ilker Basbug, was in custody on
Friday on charges of trying to overthrow the government, a
stunning move by the judiciary against a military that was once
the ultimate power in the land.
Basbug, who retired in 2010 as chief of NATO's
second-largest army, is the most senior officer to be caught up
in the Ergenekon case, a long-running crackdown on the military
and the secularist establishment.
He was charged overnight and jailed, crowning the fall from
grace of the once invincible military. The General Staff chief
was Turkey's most powerful man until Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan's government gradually eroded army influence in the last
decade.
Erdogan managed the transformation thanks to overwhelming
public support for his government, now in its third term.
Over the past couple of years Turks have become used to the
sight of military officers being sent to jail, but the move
against a former chief was unprecedented and will stir emotions.
"It's a first. It's never happened before," Murat Yetkin,
editor of the Hurriyet Daily News, told Reuters. "The country
has to live through this thing."
Police said they first unearthed evidence five years ago of
an ultra-nationalist network dubbed "Ergenekon".
Authorities accused it of conspiring to create an atmosphere
of chaos that could pave the way for military intervention to
unseat the AK Party government because of the Islamist pedigree
of its leaders. Erdogan denies that his socially conservative
party harbours any religious agenda.
Hundreds of people have been arrested in the Ergenekon
investigation, including military officers, academics, lawyers
and journalists, though many people are sceptical about the
existence of the shadowy network described by prosecutors.
Basbug was taken from an Istanbul courthouse in the early
hours of Friday for a health check before being taken in a
police convoy to Silivri prison, some 80 km (50 miles) west of
the city, where hundreds of defendants in the Ergenekon case are
being tried in a specially built courtroom.
"The Republic of Turkey's 26th general chief of staff has
been remanded in custody for forming and directing a terrorist
group. I leave it to the great Turkish nation to judge," Basbug
said as he was led from the courtroom.
Turkey's financial markets, hardened to political turmoil,
showed no reaction to the news, with the lira and shares firmer.
The wind has been blowing against the military for years,
and while Basbug's humiliation was shocking to many people it
was part of a well-worn trend.
"In a sense it's not surprising, given the evolution of
civil military relations over the past decade, but it is a
significant moment in the profoundly changed balance of civilian
and military power in Turkey," Ian Lesser, of the German
Marshall Fund of the United States, told Reuters from Brussels.
"This development would have been inconceivable a decade ago."
The decision to jail Basbug was taken hours after prominent
journalists on trial over alleged ties to the Ergenekon network
said the charges against them were "a massacre of justice".
Turkey's military, NATO's second-largest army, has long seen
itself as the guarantor of the country's secular constitution.
It staged three coups between 1960 and 1980 and put pressure on
another government to leave power in 1997.
Few Turks believe the military still represents a threat to
their democracy as Erdogan has driven the generals decisively
out of the political sphere.
In the first government reaction to the court's decision,
Deputy Prime Minister Besir Atalay said Basbug's jailing was an
"important event" but played down concern about the impact on
government relations with the military.
"There is a great normalisation process in Turkey, the point
of view is changing, (to) where whoever does something wrong, it
is deemed wrong," he said in an interview with CNN Turk.
President Abdullah Gul appealed for calm and stressed the
principle of suspects being innocent until proved guilty.
"We need to follow this with a cool head," Gul said.
MILITARY PRESTIGE ERODED
Basbug, facing charges of "gang leadership" and trying to
unseat the government by force, told the court after seven hours
of questioning by prosecutors that he rejected the charges and
described them as "tragicomic", broadcaster NTV reported.
"To hear such an allegation hurts my pride as a general who
has done his duty to the country and state with honour. Accusing
a chief of general staff of forming a terrorist group is the
biggest punishment I could be given," he was quoted as saying.
The investigation of Basbug centres on allegations that the
military set up websites to spread anti-government propaganda to
destabilise Turkey.
Ergenekon is seen as part of a power struggle between
Erdogan's AK party, which has roots in a banned Islamist party
and swept to power in 2002, and the secularist establishment.
Critics accuse the government of scaremongering to silence
opponents. The government denies any such motive.
Opposition leaders said the allegations against Basbug were
politically motivated and would sow chaos.
"Presenting the TSK (Turkish Armed Forces) and its members
as a base for setting up terrorist groups will open the way for
crisis and chaos that cannot be controlled," said Devlet
Bahceli, leader of the right-wing Nationalist Movement Party
(MHP).
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the main opposition Republican
People's Party (CHP), said: "I have said before that the courts
with special authority are not courts which dispense justice but
ones which approved the decisions taken by the political
authority. I still think that."
The charge of leading a terrorist group is especially
painful for an officer who spent his military career fighting
the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), a militant group designated a
terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and the EU.
The military is currently under the spotlight over
airstrikes on the Iraqi border which killed 35 villagers
mistaken for PKK fighters.
Its prestige suffered another blow this week when
prosecutors sought life imprisonment for former general staff
chief and president Kenan Evren for leading a 1980 coup.
Basbug's lawyer said he would challenge the decision to jail
Basbug pending trial, state-run Anatolian news agency reported.
"The fact that prosecutors are now touching senior generals
is a turning point in the democratisation process of Turkey.
Many were sceptical that prosecutors would go this far," said
military affairs analyst Lale Kemal.
"I would not be surprised if we see some commanders resign
but I do not expect this to bring serious instability to
Turkey," she said.
Last July, Basbug's successor and the heads of the army,
navy and air force resigned in protest against the detention of
more than 200 officers in the "Sledgehammer" case.
(Additional reporting by Simon Cameron-Moore; Writing by Daren
Butler and Ibon Villelabeitia)