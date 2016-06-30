UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
ISTANBUL, June 30 Turkish police have detained 13 people, including three foreigners, in connection with the triple suicide bombing at Istanbul's main airport which killed 42 people, a Turkish official said on Thursday.
Police conducted simultaneous raids on 16 places in Istanbul, the official told Reuters. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders