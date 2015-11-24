ANKARA Nov 24 Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu named former finance minister Mehmet Simsek as one of his deputy prime ministers in a new cabinet on Tuesday, but there was no post for former economy czar Ali Babacan.

The new cabinet comes after snap polls earlier this month, in which the AK Party regained the single-party rule it had lost in a June 7 vote.

Other appointments saw Mevlut Cavusoglu return to the foreign minister's post he held before June, with Mustafa Elitas and Naci Agbal, both seen as close to President Tayyip Erdogan, named as economy and finance ministers. Erdogan's son-in-law Berat Albayrak was named energy minister. (Reporting by Daren Butler and Ece Toksabay, writing by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Nick Tattersall)