ISTANBUL, Dec 8 When Turkey's central bank meets
on Dec. 22 to set policy for the last time this year, something
far more important than interest rates will be at stake: the
bank's own credibility.
If the central bank follows through on previous hints and
raises rates in tandem with the U.S. Federal Reserve, that would
bolster investor confidence in both its independence and the new
government's economy czar, Mehmet Simsek.
If, however, the bank holds fire, as it has done every month
since March, it is likely only to worsen concern about political
pressure on monetary policy and accelerate a sell-off that has
seen foreign investors dump a net $6 billion in local bonds this
year, after at least three years of inflows.
"If there's one thing that's patently clear about Turkey's
central bank it's that it will only hike rates when market
conditions deteriorate dramatically - and even then it's
questionable whether it will act," Nicholas Spiro of Spiro
Sovereign Strategy told Reuters.
"Turkey is the most reluctant tightener among the most
vulnerable emerging markets - partly because of intense
political opposition to rate hikes."
Economists have argued that Turkey is long overdue for an
interest rate rise to rein in inflation and put a floor under
the lira. The bank's refusal to do so has helped
send the currency to series of record lows.
President Tayyip Erdogan equates high borrowing costs with
treason. But Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci has indicated
that Turkey may raise rates once the Fed does.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise its
benchmark rates for the first time in a decade at its policy
meeting on Dec. 15-16.
Holding fire after a Fed hike would also be seen as
disastrous for Simsek, a former Wall Street banker who investors
worry will not be able to stand up to Erdogan as much as his
predecessor, Ali Babacan.
Simsek was forced to take to Twitter to defend the central
bank's independence almost immediately after his appointment, as
concerns about government interference sent the lira sliding.
"POLITICIANS' RATE"
"In a country ruled by Erdogan, expecting a monetary policy
consistent with the global environment and the reality of
inflation is impossible," said Atilla Yesilada, an economist
with New-York based Global Source Partners.
No matter what Fed does, the central bank will be forced to
prioritise growth over fighting inflation, increasing downward
risks on the lira, he said.
Some analysts say that Basci developed the unorthodox policy
of using an interest-rate "corridor" of multiple rates partly as
a way to take the heat off the central bank.
The central bank's benchmark repo rate, is set
at 7.5 percent. Some market participants refer to the repo rate
derisively as the "politicians' rate", as it does not reflect
the true cost of borrowing.
That is better reflected by the weighted average cost of
central bank funding, which hovers at around 8.75
percent.
Markets expect that the benchmark repo rate could go as high
as 9 percent in coming months.
Basci has said the bank would like to simplify the corridor
once the Fed hikes rates. Simsek appeared to back him this week,
saying that Turkey needed to improve predictability in monetary
and fiscal policy.
"We should present a more orthodox monetary policy," he said
in a television interview.
The bank is also due to release its 2016 monetary and
exchange-rate policy outlook on Wednesday, which could give some
hints.
Most recently, Erdogan repeated his call for lower interest
at a Group of 20 summit last month in the Turkish resort of
Antalya.
"In Turkey, the interest rates are high. Our rates are not
those in the West, where they are low," he said, as Basci and
IMF chief Christine Lagarde looked on.
But economists say the inflation outlook hardly justifies
lower interest rates. In October, the central bank raised its
inflation forecast to 7.9 percent for this year, well above the
5 percent target.
Annual inflation hit 8.1 percent in November, suggesting it
may even overshoot the revised forecast.
"If Fed hikes rates as expected, the central bank will also
react by increasing the policy rate by 25 basis points," said
Finansbank's Deputy General Manager Koksal Coban. "If the
central bank does not move, it will have a negative impact on
the markets. That's a scenario that the bank won't allow."
Following the central bank's decisions, investors will focus
on whether the government will let pragmatism win out over
populism, particularly whether it looks to pursue promised
structural reforms.
"If the country gets these right, investors should have
appetite for Turkey by Christmas," Renaissance Capital said in a
note to clients.
"Otherwise Turkey's goose might be cooked."
