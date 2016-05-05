ANKARA May 5 Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet
Davutoglu said on Thursday he would not run for the leadership
of the ruling AK Party at an extraordinary congress on May 22 if
there is no internal agreement for him to do so.
In a speech in Ankara defending his record as prime
minister, Davutoglu said he had kept the AKP and the government
intact during a tumultuous period in Turkey. He said no-one
should worry because "strong" AKP government would continue.
Five senior party officials told Reuters on Wednesday that
the AKP was set to replace Davutoglu as its leader, and
therefore as premier, at an extraordinary congress in the coming
weeks after an increasingly public feud with President Tayyip
Erdogan.
