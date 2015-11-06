* Split over policy follow sweeping election victory
* Debate will shape economic outlook for years to come
* Reformer stress central bank independence, savings rate
* Populists want growth fuelled by spending
* Policy will determine credit rating, investor appetite
By Asli Kandemir and Nick Tattersall
ANKARA, Nov 6 Behind its monolithic facade, a
row over economic policy is raging in Turkey's AK Party as it
readies for another four years in power, with President Tayyip
Erdogan's aides pumping populist growth plans while others lobby
for reforms.
The conservative, Islamist-rooted AKP won back a majority
lost only five months earlier in a surprise electoral turnaround
on Sunday, ushering in a return to single-party rule that
Erdogan cast as a "vote for stability" and investors initially
took as an end to months of uncertainty.
But there are deep divisions in the party that has dominated
the Turkish political landscape since Erdogan founded it 14
years ago, particularly over how best to stop growth slowing in
the country's $800 billion economy.
On the one side are presidential advisors including Cemil
Ertem and Yigit Bulut, former journalists who, like Erdogan
himself, have vociferously called on the central bank to lower
interest rates to boost growth.
On the other are figures such as Finance Minister Mehmet
Simsek and former Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan, who have
won investor confidence over the past decade and who champion
fiscal discipline, central bank independence, structural reform,
and measures to boost Turkey's savings rate.
Both sides are jockeying for position as a new cabinet,
being drawn up by Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu but requiring
Erdogan's approval, takes shape in the coming days.
"We need rational decisions, not populist decisions," said
one senior AKP official, exasperated by a series of columns and
reports in pro-government newspapers in recent days which he and
other party members said were placed by Erdogan loyalists.
"We need sustainable growth. That means growth based not on
consumption, but on exports, investment and production, an
independent central bank, fiscal discipline and reform," he
said, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the debate.
Markets rallied in an initial bout of relief after Sunday's
election, but the euphoria quickly died down as investors began
to wonder whether the outcome really was a ticket for reform.
Simsek and Babacan are widely expected to make a return to
government, but their ability to push on with measures to boost
Turkey's savings rate, overhaul the labour market and
restructure taxes could be undermined by populist promotions.
"The positive script would be that having won the election
and yet again proven himself politically, and with no elections
due now for four years, Erdogan .... moves back to a longer-term
structural reform agenda," Timothy Ash, senior CEEMEA desk
strategist at Nomura, said in a note to clients this week.
"The negative script is that having used Babacan et al to
win the elections he now sidelines them again, and promotes some
of the less orthodox advisers in the presidential palace ...
Erdogan then pushes off on a more Asiatic model of development,
a less orthodox (economically) version of Putin's Russia."
PROPAGANDA WARS
Erdogan delivered weeks of stinging criticism of the central
bank earlier this year for failing to slash rates, unnerving
investors, sending the lira to record lows, and fuelling
speculation that its governor might resign.
The Sabah newspaper, known to be close to Erdogan, ran
several stories this week saying that the central bank and
capital markets watchdog would be reshaped in line with a new
economic model focused solely on growth.
"The wings of the institutions that are hindering the strong
economic model will be clipped," one of the stories said,
without citing its sources.
Bulut, a former TV commentator who once accused opponents of
trying to kill Erdogan through telekinesis, wrote in the
pro-government Star daily that Turkey's financial institutions
would finally be freed of the "tutelage" of foreign investors.
Bulut and Erdogan have in the past railed against what they
term the "interest rate lobby", a shadowy group of financial
speculators they accused of trying to sabotage Turkey's economy
through higher rates.
"New paradigms will be defined for institutions such as the
central bank ... Institutions will be freed of pressure from
local and global oligarchs," Bulut said, without elaborating.
In an apparent bid to reassure investors, Simsek and Central
Bank Governor Erdem Basci have both stressed the need for
structural reforms in recent days.
Simsek told Reuters on the night of the election that the
return to single-party rule was a "great opportunity" for
reform, a message he repeated in a live interview on broadcaster
NTV on Friday.
In a presentation on Thursday, Basci said structural reform
would "significantly increase" Turkey's growth potential.
Whichever path Turkey takes will have significant
consequences for foreign investors.
Moody's said this week that its credit outlook would hinge
on the upcoming policy environment. Moody's, like Fitch, rates
Turkey at investment grade, but has a negative outlook and is
watched closely as it is seen as more likely to downgrade.
Standard & Poor's rates Turkey one notch below investment
grade, but its rating is in any case unsolicited. Some
institutional investors require at least two investment grade
ratings to invest in Turkish assets, making Moody's critical.
Ultimately, those who have worked with Erdogan for several
years say he understands that Turkey can ill-afford such damage
and remains, beneath the populist rhetoric, the same pragmatic
thinker that steered the country through almost a decade of
strong growth after first becoming prime minister.
"Keep in mind that the people in the current economic team
are not there without Erdogan's blessing," a second senior AKP
official said. "At the end of the day, Erdogan is a man of
reason. He will take the reasonable path."
