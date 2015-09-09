* AK Party hopes to restore majority at Nov. 1 election
* Fighting with Kurdish militants has flared in southeast
* Pro-Kurdish party under attack by nationalists
(Adds prosecutor's offices investigates Demirtas' comments)
By Seyhmus Cakan
DIYARBAKIR, Turkey, Sept 9 Rising violence in
southeast Turkey following the collapse of a ceasefire between
the government and Kurdish insurgents will make it difficult to
hold an election due on Nov. 1, the head of the pro-Kurdish
parliamentary opposition said on Wednesday.
Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast has seen almost daily
clashes between militants from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers
Party (PKK) and security forces since July.
The conflict has shattered a peace process begun by
President Tayyip Erdogan in 2012 to end an insurgency that has
killed more than 40,000 people over three decades.
Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said political instability
posed the biggest risk to the economy, a rare admission by the
ruling AK Party that politics could further hamper Turkey's
once-impressive growth.
Fighting has intensified before the parliamentary election,
which the AKP hopes will restore its single-party majority and
furnish a mandate for stronger presidential powers for Erdogan.
Opinion polls suggest, however, an overall AKP majority is
unlikely.
On Tuesday, nationalist crowds attacked the office of a
newspaper in Istanbul and the Ankara headquarters of the
pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP).
A video released by the HDP showed its offices in the
Mediterranean town of Alanya ablaze.
"It is becoming impossible to hold an election given the
security situation in the region," Selahattin Demirtas, the head
of the HDP, told a news conference in the southeastern city of
Diyarbakir.
"We want an election to be held and we are not saying an
election can't be held, but we want the conditions in the region
to be improved for an election."
The prosecutor's office in Diyarbakir said late on Wednesday
investigations had begun into Demirtas over comments he had made
on the grounds that they insulted the Turkish state, incited
crime, insulted the president and were terrorist propaganda.
It said a request had been made to lift the immunity from
prosecution which Demirtas has as a member of parliament.
More than 40 Turkish warplanes have hit PKK targets this
week in northern Iraq, where the group has bases, in response to
Sunday's killing of 16 soldiers near the Iraqi border, the
deadliest PKK attack since the ceasefire collapsed.
The latest of these airstrikes was carried out late on
Tuesday on PKK targets in Daglica, a southeastern province close
to the Iraq and Iran borders, a security source told Reuters.
More than 100 members of Turkish security forces have been
killed since the conflict resumed in July, based on information
from government officials and security sources. Some 2,000 PKK
militants have been killed, according to Erdogan.
The PKK, designated a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the
United States and European Union, launched its separatist
insurgency in 1984.
93 DETAINED IN ISTANBUL
In Istanbul, 93 people were detained over damage to property
during nationalist protests on Tuesday night. Among buildings
attacked was the headquarters of the mass-circulation newspaper
Hurriyet.
An AKP deputy was among the protesters outside the Hurriyet
building at an initial demonstration on Sunday night, and U.S.
State Department spokesman John Kirby said he was concerned by
reports that AKP members had encouraged protests.
"Elected officials must be careful not to appear to
encourage violence against media outlets," he said.
Intercity bus journeys from Diyarbakir to western Turkey
were cancelled on Wednesday after buses came under attack from
protesters who smashed windows with sticks and stones.
Dogan news agency said many businesses in southern Turkey's
Manavgat district, within the Mediterranean tourism hub of
Antalya, were attacked by protesters with sticks and stones for
not hanging out Turkish flags.
HDP lawmaker Pervin Buldan accused Erdogan of using
inflammatory language to stir up tensions and encouraging
attacks against the party buildings, warning street violence
could turn fatal.
"These are all decisions aimed at taking the country to
elections in a ring of fire," she told Reuters in an interview
on Tuesday.
Turkish society has become sharply polarised, and with
Erdogan fanning nationalist sentiment to bolster support for
upcoming elections, the risk of the current insecurity stirring
ethnic tensions is high,
"The government must reduce tensions," Suleyman Ozeren, a
security analyst Ankara-based think-tank Global Policy and
Strategy, told Reuters. "The PKK has never managed to stir up a
climate of ethnic violence before, but if they continue to carry
out big attacks, who knows?"
(Additional Reporting by Daren Butler, Ebru Tuncay, Ayla Jean
Yackley and Humeyra Pamuk in Istanbul and Jonny Hogg, Ece
Toksabay and Dasha Afanasieva in Ankara; Writing by David Dolan;
editing by Ralph Boulton, Larry King)