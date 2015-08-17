* Erdogan hopes snap election will restore AKP majority
* High-risk strategy as ruling party's popularity may fall
* Erdogan casts crisis-hit Turkey as needing strong leader
* Says system of government in Turkey has changed
By Nick Tattersall and Orhan Coskun
ANKARA, Aug 17 As efforts to form a new
government flounder and Turkish jets bombard Kurdish militants,
President Tayyip Erdogan is hoping to turn Turkey's deepest
uncertainty in more than a decade to his advantage.
Declaring the end of single-party rule a betrayal by
"terrorists" and "so-called intellectuals", he has cast Turkey
as confronted by a new domestic enemy which, by implication,
only a leader as strong as he can defeat.
Erdogan saw his plans to forge a presidential system akin to
France or the United States derailed on June 7, when the ruling
AK Party lost its majority at a parliamentary election for the
first time in more than a decade.
His hopes of changing the constitution and realising that
ambition now hinge on the AKP regaining control of parliament, a
scenario made possible after efforts to agree a coalition
government collapsed last week, making a snap election look
almost inevitable.
That, even some of those within the ruling party privately
acknowledge, was the outcome Erdogan always wanted.
"He is truly successful at reaching his goals in politics,"
said one senior government official.
"He is getting what he wants after a masterfully managed two
months. It was clear since the beginning that in no way did he
consider any other option than single AK Party rule."
It is a high-risk strategy. Two recent polls have suggested
the AKP could recover its majority and govern alone if the vote
were held again, but there are no guarantees.
Dragging reluctant Turkish voters to the polls so soon after
a divisive election could further undermine support for the AKP,
according to Sinan Ulgen, visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe
and head of the Istanbul-based EDAM think-tank.
"It will be seen as the party that has forced early
elections on a recalcitrant Turkish electorate at a time when
there are severe challenges, both from the security perspective
and also economically," Ulgen said, adding that dissent within
the AKP could start to bubble over.
"The drawback to this gambit for Erdogan is that if the AK
Party ends up losing votes, we may start to see more open
dissatisfaction about his influence," he said.
"LOSING HIS GRIP"
Eager not to be seen as deal breakers, senior AKP officials
have publicly rejected the idea that Erdogan, who retains
considerable power over the party apparatus, is opposed to a
coalition. Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu last Thursday
described such a perception as "completely false".
But party insiders acknowledge there is already discontent
with his meddling. Many blame his lobbying for an executive
presidency for the fall in AKP support in June, despite a
constitutional obligation for him to remain out of party
politics as head of state.
"Erdogan is losing his grip on the party each day. And this
is not good news for him," said a second senior party official,
although he added it was far too soon to count him out.
"He wants the presidential system one way or the other and
he is not giving up."
The combative president has missed few opportunities to
portray strong, single-party rule as the only option for Turkey,
particularly in times of crisis such as now, with violence
flaring in the mainly Kurdish southeast and a mounting threat
from Islamic State militants in northern Syria.
"Turkey is facing a new enemy due to the June 7 election
result, which did not allow a single party majority, and as the
chaos in Syria deepens," he said in a speech on Friday.
CAMPAIGNING
Falling back on a rhetorical technique that has served him
well, Erdogan cast himself and the Turkish state as victims of
an ill-defined plot contrived by a range of enemies whose links
are, at best, tenuous.
The "parallel state" - his term for followers of influential
U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen - "separatist terrorists" - a
reference to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group -
writers, academics and journalists were all to blame.
"Everyone who supports and remains silent in the face of
this network ... is complicit in its efforts to obstruct this
nation. This is not a day to be impartial. Those who remain
impartial will be eliminated," he said.
After more than a decade as prime minister, Erdogan won
Turkey's first popular presidential election in August 2014 and
has since stretched the powers of a largely ceremonial post to
their limits. He has insisted that even without constitutional
change, his election by the people rather than by parliament as
in the past automatically granted him extra authority.
"There is now a president in the country not with symbolic
power, but with literal power," he said.
"Whether it is accepted or not, Turkey's system of
government has changed. What needs to be done now is to clarify
and confirm the legal framework of this de facto situation with
a new constitution."
Critics say such speeches already mark the beginnings of a
campaign to win back support for the AKP and the idea of an
executive presidency ahead of the expected snap election.
"He sees no downside in forcing early elections, but
possibly a huge upside. From Erdogan's perspective I think it
boils down to that," said EDAM's Ulgen.
