ISTANBUL, March 9 The former head of Turkey's
intelligence service, Hakan Fidan, has withdrawn his application
to run in a parliamentary election in June, a senior official in
the prime minister's office said on Monday.
The withdrawal comes after President Tayyip Erdogan spoke
out against Fidan's candidacy, in what was seen as a sign of
friction between Erdogan and Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu.
"Hakan Fidan made such a request and expressed his desire to
withdraw. Davutoglu discussed the issue with Erdogan and
approved of the withdrawal," the official in the prime ministry
told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
(Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing
by Nick Tattersall)