ISTANBUL, March 9 The former head of Turkey's intelligence service, Hakan Fidan, has withdrawn his application to run in a parliamentary election in June, a senior official in the prime minister's office said on Monday.

The withdrawal comes after President Tayyip Erdogan spoke out against Fidan's candidacy, in what was seen as a sign of friction between Erdogan and Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu.

"Hakan Fidan made such a request and expressed his desire to withdraw. Davutoglu discussed the issue with Erdogan and approved of the withdrawal," the official in the prime ministry told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

