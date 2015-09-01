ISTANBUL, Sept 1 Turkish police raided the
offices of a Turkish conglomerate and media group with close
links to U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, a fierce
critic and rival of President Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish media
reported on Tuesday.
Broadcaster NTV said police were searching the premises of
the Koza-Ipek Group in the capital Ankara.
Neither company representatives nor the police were
available to comment despite repeated attempts to contact them.
Late last year, police detained dozens of people in raids on
media outlets with ties to Gulen, whom Erdogan accuses of
establishing a parallel structure in the state through his
supporters in the judiciary, police and other institutions, and
of wielding influence through the media.
The Koza-Ipek group is active in sectors including media,
energy and mining.
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Louise Ireland)