ISTANBUL, Sept 8 Turkish conglomerate Kaynak Holding said on Tuesday its offices had been raided by Turkish police.

The company is affiliated with a religious movement that the government says plotted to topple then prime minister, now President Tayyip Erdogan.

Kaynak's lawyers are examining a court's search warrant, the Istanbul-based company said on its Twitter account. It was not immediately clear why police were investigating the company with interests in publishing, education, logistics and transport and retail.

The probe follows raids last week in which police searched 23 companies in the Koza Ipek group on suspicion of providing financial support to the Hizmet (Service) movement headed by Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, who is in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania.

Gulen was once a close Erdogan ally but the president accuses his followers of infiltrating the police and judiciary and attempting to tarnish him with a corruption investigation. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)