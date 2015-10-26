(Recasts with hiring of law firm against Gulen's network)
By Humeyra Pamuk
ISTANBUL Oct 26 The Turkish government has
hired an international law firm to investigate the worldwide
activities of U.S.-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen's Hizmet
(Service) Movement, President Tayyip Erdogan's ally-turned-arch
rival.
Robert Amsterdam, founding partner of London-based Amsterdam
and Partners LLP said in a statement that his firm was hired by
the Turkish government "to expose allegedly unlawful conduct by
the Gulen network worldwide".
"We're going to look into their activities throughout the
United States, Africa and other regions where the network is
active," Amsterdam, who held a news conference in Washington to
make the announcement, told Reuters by phone.
The investigations would focus on a wide range of issues
including the Movement's use of U.S. visas, educational
operations as well as its members' political activities,
Amsterdam said.
Alp Aslandogan, President of New York-based Allied Shared
Values, a foundation set up by Gulen sympathisers, dismissed the
move as "the last step of a smear campaign".
These topics had occasionally been looked into by U.S.
authorities without producing any convictions against the
Movement, he told Reuters by phone.
Turkish officials were not immediately available for
comment.
Erdogan has accused Gulen, who has been in self-imposed
exile in Pennsylvania for the past 15 years, of running a
"parallel structure" of supporters in the judiciary, police,
media and other institutions who have been operating against
him.
A Turkish court last week accepted an indictment accusing
Gulen of trying to overthrow the government and put him as the
number one suspect among 69 people accused of running a
"terrorist group" behind 2013 corruption investigations,
targeting Erdogan's inner circle, which were later thrown out of
court.
Gulen denies the charge.
Turkish government has revoked the passport of Gulen and
Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said earlier this year
that he expected a request to be put to the U.S. authorities for
his extradition.
Amsterdam said his firm's investigations were not aimed at
targeting Gulen himself. "To be frank, Mr. Gulen is an elderly
man and we are very much focused on the network's activities,"
he said.
Earlier on Monday, shares of Turkish mining firm Koza Altin
slid more than 5 percent on Monday after CNN Turk
said it had been placed in receivership, although the company
said it had received no such information.
The report came a month after police raided Koza Altin's
parent company over links to Gulen. Last month police raided
offices of parent company Koza Ipek Holding seeking financial
documents.
A court search warrant at that time showed that Koza Altin
and group firm Koza Anadolu Metal were being
investigated on suspicion of terror financing, terror propaganda
and other crimes related to Chairman Hamdi Akin Ipek's alleged
support for Gulen.
(Additional reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Richard
