UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ANKARA, Sept 17 A Turkish prosecutor is seeking a prison sentence of up to 34 years for a U.S.-based cleric and rival of President Tayyip Erdogan on charges including "forming and leading an armed organisation", the state-run Anadolu Agency said on Thursday.
Erdogan accuses Fethullah Gulen and his followers of plotting a coup and operating a "parallel structure" in the ranks of the police, judiciary, media and education.
In recent weeks, authorities have revived their investigations on companies linked to Gulen's religious movement, which blends conservative, Islamic values with a pro-Western outlook, and controls newspapers critical of the government.
(Reporting by Daren Butler and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.