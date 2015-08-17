ANKARA Aug 17 The head of Turkey's nationalist opposition rejected the idea of a coalition with the ruling AK Party and said he would back neither a minority government nor a parliament vote for an early election, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Monday.

After meeting with National Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli, Davutoglu told a news conference that the two men had been unable to realise any of the options Davutoglu had had in mind for breaking Turkey's political impasse.

Davutoglu said he would now consult members of the AKP and President Tayyip Erdogan on possible next steps and would return the mandate to form a new government to Erdogan if necessary.

