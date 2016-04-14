ISTANBUL, April 14 Turkey's main opposition
Republican People's Party (CHP) will support draft legislation
by the ruling party that would strip lawmakers of their immunity
from prosecution, CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu said on
Wednesday night.
President Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly called for deputies
of the pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party (HDP) to face
prosecution, accusing them of being an extension of the outlawed
militant group, the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).
Kilicdaroglu told broadcaster CNN Turk his party would
support the proposal, even though he said it would be contrary
to the constitution.
"A measure which is against the constitution has been put
forward. We know that, but we will say 'Yes' to it," he said in
an interview, adding that nobody should have immunity from
prosecution, without giving details.
HDP deputies have criticised Turkey's large-scale security
operations in its mainly Kurdish southeast, where violence has
surged since the collapse of a two-year ceasefire with the PKK
militants last summer.
The HDP criticism has fuelled Turkish nationalist calls to
prosecute politicians seen as close to the PKK, which is listed
as a terrorist organisation by Turkey and its Western allies.
All 316 AK Party lawmakers signed Tuesday's draft proposal,
party officials have told Reuters. Lawmakers in Turkey are
normally protected from prosecution.
For the AK Party proposal to be accepted without the need
for a referendum, it must win the support of 367 MPs in the
550-seat assembly. The CHP has 133 seats.
The HDP is the subject of more than half of some 550
dossiers in parliament calling for the lifting of immunity from
prosecution.
The HDP gained 59 lawmakers in last year's parliamentary
election after clearing the 10 percent threshold to enter the
assembly. It is the third largest party in the parliament.
