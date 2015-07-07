ANKARA, July 7 Turkish opposition MPs accused
President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday of stalling efforts to form
a coalition government as he seeks to maintain his grip on
power, a month after the AK Party he founded lost its
parliamentary majority.
The June 7 vote left the AKP unable to rule alone for the
first time in over a decade, plunging Turkey into political
uncertainty not seen since the 1990s and thwarting for now
Erdogan's ambition to amass greater power.
Formal coalition talks cannot begin until Erdogan gives
Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu the mandate to form a new
government, at which point he has 45 days to do so or face the
prospect of another election.
Some opposition MPs have suggested Erdogan is stalling to
sow opposition disarray and to ensure the AKP is still firmly in
power for a High Military Council (YAS) meeting in August, where
key army commanders are appointed.
"He wants the changes to be made at the YAS to be done by
him alone without debate, with the old cabinet and the old
political climate," Ozgur Ozel, an MP with the main opposition
Republican People's Party (CHP), told Reuters.
"He thinks the slow process will trigger disputes in the
opposition, rather than in his own party," he said, adding the
aim was to boost AKP support in case of another election.
Reining in a military which forced four governments from
power in the second half of the 20th Century was one of
Erdogan's priorities during his 12 years as prime minister.
YAS meetings - at which retirements, transfers and
disciplinary actions are decided - were a key element of that
process. The current head of the armed forces, General Necdet
Ozel, is set to retire at the August meeting.
Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus poured cold water on
claims of a deliberate delay, telling broadcaster Haberturk on
Tuesday that Erdogan would "most probably" give the mandate to
Davutoglu this week.
Davutoglu meanwhile last week rejected suggestions that the
AKP would wait until after the YAS to form a new government,
while Erdogan himself has said he will only give the mandate
once parliament's new administration is in place.
A speaker was elected last week but an administrative board
is yet to be agreed.
As president, Erdogan is constitutionally bound to remain
above party politics but effectively turned the June election
into a referendum on his ambitions for an executive presidency,
campaigning around the country.
He chaired a cabinet meeting in his controversial new palace
on Monday, something which opposition parties have said must end
if they are to enter any coalition.
"The president has given the message since the beginning
that 'this process will advance under my control'," Meral Danis
Bestas, deputy chairwoman of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic
Party (HDP), told Reuters.
