* Snap autumn election could see AKP regain majority
* Erdogan fears losing grip on regulatory bodies
* Opposition discord undermines coalition hopes
* AKP divided, with new deputies eager to keep jobs
By Ercan Gurses and Nick Tattersall
ANKARA/ISTANBUL, July 8 Delays in efforts to
form a coalition government in Turkey are buying time for
President Tayyip Erdogan, heightening the chances of a snap
election which could see his AK Party regain its majority and
leaving the opposition floundering.
A month after an election which saw the AKP lose its ability
to govern alone for the first time, talks to form a coalition
have yet to begin. Opposition parties are as fragmented as ever,
and Erdogan - from the shadows - is calculating how best to
maintain his grip.
The June 7 vote plunged Turkey into political uncertainty
not seen since the unstable coalition governments of the 1990s
and thwarted, for now, Erdogan's ambition to turn the largely
figurehead presidency he assumed last year into the powerful
executive position he had all but taken for granted.
The man who has dominated Turkey's political landscape for
more than a decade is ill-disposed to sharing power. Despite his
repeated calls for a new government to be formed quickly, his
interests - and those of the AKP he founded - appear to lie in
the failure of coalition talks and a new election.
"A coalition will be hard to form and impossible to
maintain. There is need for an urgent snap election, through
which our people will show their will," said one AK Party elder
familiar with Erdogan's thinking.
Their hope is that a re-run would restore a simple AK
majority, as voters who turned their back on the AKP in June
balk at any suggestion of a return to the coalition bickering
that pitched Turkey into economic crisis in the 1990s.
That prospect is one that would disturb NATO partners eager
for stability in a country bordering Iran, Iraq and Syria, with
Islamic State militants ensconced hundreds of metres from
borders constantly criss-crossed by refugees.
Erdogan is turning "banishment" to the shadows - under the
constitution, the president is excluded from party politics - to
his advantage. Others may bicker and snipe, but the man who had
estranged many by his raucous, combative manner in recent years,
now holds his peace and appears untainted by the fray.
"The opposition is being worn down," said Hakan Bayrakci,
chairman of polling firm SONAR. "Erdogan is promoting the image
that they are fighting against each other."
An IPSOS poll shortly after the June 7 results suggested the
AKP would have had 4 percent more support if voters had known
the outcome in advance, although subsequent polls have
contradicted this, suggesting its support could fall.
Erdogan had been expected to give Prime Minister Ahmet
Davutoglu the mandate to form a new coalition government this
week, setting the clock ticking on a 45-day period to succeed or
face a new election.
That has yet to happen, with Erdogan repeating late on
Tuesday that he will give the mandate only once a new
parliamentary administrative board is formed, prompting
opposition MPs to accuse him of stalling.
"Erdogan needs time to get where he wants to. He needs to
change the AKP administration first. His second aim is to
continue until snap elections with an AKP government," said Ozer
Sencar, chairman of pollster Metropoll.
BUREAUCRATIC CONTROL
Some opposition MPs have suggested Erdogan is stalling to
sow opposition disarray and ensure the AKP is still firmly in
power for a military council in August, where top commanders are
appointed. This meeting comes as Ankara weighs military
intervention on the Syrian border, well aware of the Turkish
army's past reluctance to act beyond national frontiers.
Reining in a military which forced four governments from
power in the second half of the 20th Century was one of
Erdogan's priorities during his 12 years as prime minister.
Officials in Erdogan's office rejected any suggestion of a
deliberate delay, with one describing such claims as "baseless".
But it is not just a hold over the armed forces, long
suspicious of Erdogan's Islamist roots, that he is keen to
maintain. The courts, media, universities and financial
regulators have all come under tighter control during his
tenure, with the AKP appointing many of their most senior
administrative figures.
"In recent years, Erdogan has turned Turkey's regulatory
institutions into censorship and sanctions bodies," Soner
Cagaptay, director of the Turkish Research Program at The
Washington Institute, wrote in a report this week.
"Without an AKP majority in the parliament or cabinet,
however, he would be forced to accept a gradual decline in his
power as these institutions undergo membership changes," he
said, predicting Erdogan would push for an early election.
But AKP elders may also need to convince some of the party's
newer members about the need for a repeat vote, possibly in
November; particularly those who won parliamentary seats for the
first time in June and see going back to the voters as
unnecessarily risky.
"What will change at an early election? It's not like the
polls show our vote at 50 percent," said one new AKP deputy.
"Let's say we held the election and had the same number of
seats. What then?"
(Additional reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Nick
Tattersall)