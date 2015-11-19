* Turkish cabinet expected within days

* Role of Fulbright Scholar Babacan seen as key

* Investors fear Erdogan's influence

By Orhan Coskun and Nevzat Devranoglu

ISTANBUL, Nov 19 After enjoying a brief relief rally when Turkey's ruling AK Party won a snap Nov. 1 election, investors are nervously awaiting a new cabinet and worrying, yet again, about President Tayyip Erdogan's meddling in economic and monetary policy.

Turkey's lira is down by nearly a quarter this year, making it one of the worst performing emerging market currencies and putting the squeeze on everything from stock returns to private equity deals.

While the U.S. dollar's surge has not helped, many of the lira's woes are home-grown, as Erdogan's frequent tirades against high interest rates have rattled investors and undermined confidence in central bank independence.

Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu is expected to name his new cabinet within days and investors' focus is on whether it will be composed of technocrats committed to fiscal discipline or Erdogan loyalists likely to pursue a more populist agenda.

Particularly important will be the role of former deputy prime minister Ali Babacan, previously in charge of the economy and seen as an anchor of market reforms and investor confidence.

"It is clear that financial markets have an affection for Babacan," said Fatih Keresteci of HSBC in Turkey.

"Therefore, we could see a different reaction in the markets based on whether or not he will be named the deputy prime minister in charge of the economy."

AK Party officials have suggested that Babacan, 48, a former Fulbright scholar with an MBA from Northwestern University in the United States, could instead be asked by Davutoglu to reprise the role of foreign minister he held from 2007 to 2009.

"Davutoglu wants to work with Babacan. There is no problem there. But at the point we're at now, Babacan is a step closer to the foreign ministry," one official told Reuters.

'MINI-CABINETS'

A second official said the cabinet would be separated into three groupings, or "mini-cabinets": one on the economy, one on foreign policy and security and the third on reform.

"Decisions concerning the management of the economy will take shape at meetings chaired by Davutoglu. Hence, Davutoglu will be influential in economic management," the second official said.

Still, that might not be enough to assuage investor concerns about Erdogan's outsize role over policy. The cabinet was supposed to have been named on Wednesday night but has been delayed due to Erdogan's schedule.

Under Turkey's current constitution, the presidency is a largely ceremonial office, but Erdogan - who served as prime minister from 2003 to 2014 - has retained a tight grip on day-to-day politics since moving to the presidential palace and is now pushing for an executive U.S.-style presidential system.

In an interview with broadcaster ATV on Wednesday evening, Erdogan made clear he would have some influence over the make-up of the new cabinet.

"The prime minister will conduct his work, make consultations that he sees fit and present what he has prepared to us. Then we will share some things with him," Erdogan said.

"It is important in establishing this that the president and prime minister act together and show a joint performance."

AKP officials said Erdogan loyalists, including his son-in-law, could be named to the cabinet.

Erdogan has revived his attacks on high interest rates since the party he founded and which has been in power since 2002 returned to single-party rule in the Nov. 1 election.

In a speech on Sunday at a gathering of the Group of 20 leading world economies that he hosted, Erdogan singled out the cost of financing as a problem for Turkey, while central bank Governor Erdem Basci looked on. (Additional reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Ercan Gurses in ANKARA, Daren Butler and Melih Aslan in Istanbul; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Gareth Jones)