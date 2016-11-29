(Recasts with PM's, nationalist's comments)
ANKARA Nov 29 Turkey's ruling AK Party is
finalising plans to formally cement President Tayyip Erdogan's
powers by creation of an executive presidency and will meet the
nationalist opposition to iron out details, Prime Minister
Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday.
Erdogan has long sought constitional change to strengthen
what had been in the past a largely ceremonial position.
Unrivalled in popularity, he has turned the presidency into a
powerful vehicle for his ambitions, bolstered since a failed
July military coup by imposition of emergency rule.
To achieve the majority needed in parliament to trigger a
referndum on the issue, the AKP needs the support of the
nationalist MHP party.
"We will meet one more time with (MHP leader Devlet) Bahceli
and give this (constitutional) change its final shape," Yildirim
told a parliamentary meeting of his party.
Earlier, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Bahceli
said "significant progress" had been made in their talks and he
believed the bill could be sent to the constitutional commission
once "one or two" issues are overcome.
Officials who have seen a draft of the reform told Reuters
earlier this month that Erdogan could govern Turkey until 2029
under the proposal.
Erdogan's supporters argue Turkey needs a strong executive
presidency, akin to the system in the United States or France,
to avoid fragile coalition governments that hampered development
in the past. The country also faces threats from war across the
border in Syria and Iraq and turmoil following the coup bid.
Opponents fear it will bring increasing authoritarianism to
a country already under fire from Western allies over its
deteriorating record on rights and freedoms.
The head of parliament's constitutional commission, AKP's
Mustafa Sentop, said his party would submit the constitutional
reform draft to parliament within two weeks, Dogan news agency
reported.
"We will present a constitutional change for our people's
approval in a referendum in the spring months," he told a
university conference in northwest Turkey on Monday.
(Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Daren
