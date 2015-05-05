ANKARA May 5 Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Tuesday the government would continue to pursue a peace process with Kurdish militants whatever the result of parliamentary elections on June 7.

The fate of the process, aimed at ending a three-decade insurgency by Kurdish militants in Turkey's southeast, has become a key electoral topic amid bitter campaigning between the ruling AK Party and the pro-Kurdish HDP.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay, writing by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Nick Tattersall)