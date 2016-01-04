(Updates death toll, adds ex-mayor sentenced to prison)
By Seyhmus Cakan
DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Jan 4 Two civilians, two
soldiers and a police officer have been killed in southeastern
Turkey as military operations to root out armed fighters focused
on urban centres across the mainly Kurdish region, security
sources said.
A local court jailed the former mayor of the mainly Kurdish
city of Van for 15 years, the maximum term for the crime of
membership of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).
Bekir Kaya, re-elected to a second term in 2014, had spent
part of his first mayoral tenure in pre-trial detention on the
charges, which were brought in 2012.
Violence in a three-decade-old war with PKK fighters flared
in July after the collapse of peace talks. President Tayyip
Erdogan said last week there would be no let-up in a military
campaign he said had killed more than 3,000 militants in 2015.
A 35-year-old mother of three was killed and another person
was wounded on Sunday when a mortar shell hit their house in the
district of Sur in the region's largest city of Diyarbakir, the
security sources said late on Sunday.
In the town of Silopi, east of Diyarbakir near the Syrian
and Iraqi borders, a man was killed by gunfire and his wife and
another relative were wounded when they attempted to venture out
of their home, the sources added.
A soldier was killed in a gun attack in Sur on Monday, the
General Staff said, hours after a member of a special police
unit in Sur was shot dead, according to security sources. On
Sunday, a soldier was killed in a PKK bomb attack in Sur.
Sur, which boasts UNESCO World Heritage sites, has been
under a round-the-clock curfew since Dec. 2 as the army tries to
push out PKK fighters who have dug trenches and built barricades
there and in other residential areas in the region.
TANK FIRE
The military said 225 PKK fighters had been killed in Silopi
and the nearby town of Cizre since operations began in both
places on Dec. 14. Hundreds of soldiers and civilians have also
died in towns and cities across the region in the operations.
Erdogan said at the weekend he supported a criminal
investigation of the leaders of the Peoples' Democratic Party
(HDP), a parliamentary group with Kurdish origins, over comments
about self-rule.
In the town of Cizre, tanks could be seen pounding buildings
believed to contain PKK members on Sunday, Reuters TV footage
showed.
Local residents fled their houses, carrying their children
and carting belongings in a wheelbarrow or suitcases.
The autonomy-seeking PKK took up arms in 1984, and more than
40,000 people - mainly Kurds - have been killed in the violence.
The PKK is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United
States and the European Union.
(Additional reporting by Melih Aslan; Writing by Ayla Jean
Yackley; Editing by Ece Toksabay and Ralph Boulton)