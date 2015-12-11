(Updates with lira at weakest in two months)
By Asli Kandemir
ISTANBUL Dec 11 Turkey's new economic programme
is short on reform and long on populist measures aimed at
winning support for a new constitution, investors have decided,
leading them to dump Turkish assets for a second straight day on
Friday.
Financial markets had been looking for Prime Minister Ahmet
Davutoglu and his AK Party to deliver on promises to stick to
fiscal discipline and outline plans to boost labour productivity
and household savings.
Instead, Davutoglu rolled out an economic plan on Thursday
more in line with populist, consumption-led policies favoured by
the AKP's founder, President Tayyip Erdogan.
Some critics see the measures - including higher pensions
and subsidies for first-time job seekers - as aimed at raising
popularity before a possible referendum on a new constitution
that would increase Erdogan's presidential powers.
"The programme evokes a populist, referendum economic plan,"
Ugur Gurses, a columnist at the newspaper Hurriyet, told
Reuters.
While Davutoglu says economic reform will be top of his
agenda, Erdogan has repeatedly declared his priority is a new
constitution replacing a parliamentary with a presidential
democracy - something critics fear would mark a drift to
authoritarian government under the president.
BUDGET DEFICIT
Investors were unequivocal, sending the lira currency
to its weakest in two months and the stock market
down about 5 percent in two days.
"The government's action plan for 2016 is a real
disappointment. I fear that we will face a budget disaster,"
said Atilla Yesilada, an economist at Global Source Partners.
"This will not help solve the economy's efficiency problem
at all. This is an unbearable luxury for a poor country like
Turkey."
Although the net cost of the new policies has yet to be
calculated, analysts said the plan signalled a significant
burden on public finance and also a clear support for domestic
consumption.
Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said in October the
AKP's election pledges would cost the country 19.3 billion lira
($6.5 billion). Analysts say it may be more.
As a result, Turkey could see a higher budget deficit than
the initially announced 0.7 percent of GDP, said Ozlem Derici,
chief economist of Istanbul based Deniz Invest.
The government plan foresees some regulations to enhance
flexibility in work life and some incentives for manufacturers,
but investors want to see more details, and signs of political
will.
"The list of structural reforms ... lacks details regarding
the steps to be taken and legislative changes required," said
Muammer Komurcuoglu, an economist at Is Investment, in a note to
clients.
($1 = 2.9566 liras)
