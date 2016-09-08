ISTANBUL, Sept 8 Turkish nationalist party MHP
expelled dissident party member Meral Aksener, who is trying to
oust the party's veteran leader and seen by pollsters as capable
of revitalising the party, CNN Turk television reported on
Thursday.
Opinion polls suggested the removal of Devlet Bahceli as
leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) could lead to a
surge in support for his party, weakening President Tayyip
Erdogan's chances of securing strong parliamentary support for
the introduction of a full presidential system in Turkey.
(Reporting by Daren Butler, Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by
Ece Toksabay)