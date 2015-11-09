* Opposition parties see vote slump in snap election
* Erdogan may press home advantage, analysts say
* Little sign parties readying for change
By Jonny Hogg
ANKARA, Nov 9 In the space of just five months
the Turkish opposition's dreams of coalition government have
vanished, swept away by a resounding election defeat that could
consign them to another decade in the wilderness.
When the ruling AK Party lost its majority in June's
parliamentary elections, opponents of President Tayyip Erdogan
scented blood. But it rebounded back into single-party rule with
a surprise landslide in a Nov. 1 snap election.
Opposition parties were unable to press home their advantage
after June - when they collectively won 60 percent of the vote -
because they failed to form an anti-AKP coalition, with the
nationalist MHP refusing to negotiate with the pro-Kurdish HDP.
Instead their divisions were exploited by Erdogan. He
presented the snap polls as a chance to restore stability to the
country at a time of tension over Kurdish insurrection and after
two bombings attributed to Islamic State, and as the economy
faltered.
"The opposition had a chance and they blew it," said Aykan
Erdemir, a former MP for the leading opposition People's
Republican Party (CHP) and non-resident fellow at the
Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies.
Now, with a resurgent Erdogan seeking constitutional change
to consolidate power in the hands of the presidency, the
opposition could remain divided and sidelined for many years to
come, according to political experts.
"They didn't just lose the election, they may have lost the
system that allows them to win elections," said Erdemir.
The Islamist-rooted AKP took 50 percent of the vote and
around 317 seats in the election, tantalisingly close to the 330
needed to force a referendum on giving Erdogan the executive
presidency he seeks.
'MR NO'
On paper, the biggest losers were the Nationalist Movement
Party (MHP) and the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP),
both of which saw their share of the vote drop.
However, it was the main opposition Republican People's
Party (CHP) that suffered the most. Although it increased its
seats, the CHP lost the chance at a grand coalition with the
AKP, which has faced little credible competition for Turkey's
large right-wing vote since its rise to power in 2002.
Although Erdogan appeared from the start to oppose a
coalition, in the run-up to polls ruling party officials
signalled they were open to the idea if there was another
inconclusive result. The AKP's resurgence left opposition hopes
in tatters, with one CHP insider describing the outcome as
"simply a disaster".
Anti-AKP coalition hopes foundered on the MHP's refusal to
countenance any negotiations with the pro-Kurdish HDP; MHP
leader Devlet Bahceli's refusal to do business saw his party's
vote plummet, and led to some analysts dubbing him 'Mr No'.
In the end, Erdogan was able to pick the opposition off.
CHP, which has struggled to extend its reach beyond its
traditional base of secular voters who make up around 30 percent
of the electorate, ran its election campaign on economic issues,
promising wage rises for low-paid workers.
In the run-up to November's poll, however, AKP abandoned
talk of Erdogan's presidential system, instead returning to one
of its core strength of economic management and largely
outbidding CHP in terms of election promises.
Following the collapse of a government ceasefire with the
outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in July and the surge in
violence that followed left hundreds dead, AKP characterised HDP
as terrorist stooges - and in the process won back nationalist
votes and conservative Kurds who oppose the left-wing PKK.
"Erdogan cleverly opted for a security focused campaign,
appealing to conservative voters' desire for security," said
Fadi Hakura, a Turkey expert at London-based think-tank Chatham
House. "MHP's Bahceli - or 'Mr. No' - simply showed his was a
party of protest."
'INEPT AS A COLLECTIVE'
Following the election, it looked briefly as if Bahceli -
whose party shed more than 4 percent of its votes - would step
down. Not now. A senior MHP official said a post-mortem on the
party's performance was underway.
"If that analysis shows we made mistakes, then we will take
the necessary measures, but don't expect a change in the party's
leadership," he said.
CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu has seen support for his party
stagnate at 25 percent since he became leader in 2010. One
senior party official has already said he will stand against him
at the CHP congress due in February, with others privately
saying they will follow.
"CHP's direction should be towards the future, its method
should gain the hearts of people, and a new management should be
introduced," CHP parliamentarian Mustafa Balbay told Reuters.
Nonetheless, Kilicdaroglu and Bahceli will likely survive,
for now at least, said Chatham House's Hakura. "There's no
culture of accountability in Turkish politics," he added.
The HDP, meanwhile, will continue to be a major force in the
mainly Kurdish southeast, although it has the task of
differentiating itself from the PKK in voters' minds. In an
interview with Reuters, its leader accused Erdogan of fostering
a climate of fear to win the election, and of trying to create a
"constitutional dictatorship".
All will not be plain sailing for the AKP - economic woes,
the war in Syria, the problem of sheltering 2.3 million refugees
and a crippled Kurdish peace process make it a difficult time to
govern Turkey.
But the opposition's weakness means it will struggle to
exploit any mis-steps by the government, according to Soli Ozel,
a politics professor at Istanbul University.
"They were so inept as a collective after June 7," he said.
"This opposition will not be able to pull itself together for a
long time."
(Additional reporting by Gulsen Solaker and Ercan Gurses;
Editing by David Dolan and Pravin Char)