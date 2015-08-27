* Turkey set for tense election campaign period
* Erdogan, militants, pro-Kurdish opposition subject of
anger
* Prime minister pledges security will be guaranteed
* Polls show pro-Kurdish opposition gaining support
By Daren Butler
ISTANBUL, Aug 27 Clinging to his brother's
coffin, draped in the red Turkish flag, Lieutenant Colonel
Mehmet Alkan's outburst was a rare public show of defiance from
a serving officer as Turkish jets bombard Kurdish militants.
"Who is his murderer? Who caused this? How come those who
spoke of settlement until yesterday now speak of war," he
shouted in front of television cameras as they filmed mourners,
in thinly-veiled reference to Turkey's political leaders.
His brother was also an officer in the armed forces and the
latest victim of renewed conflict in the mostly Kurdish
southeast, where Turkey has launched air strikes on Kurdistan
Workers' Party (PKK) militants in response to what it says are
increased attacks on the security forces.
The violence has rekindled old wounds from a 30-year-old
conflict and unleashed a wave of anger towards the pro-Kurdish
opposition, President Tayyip Erdogan and the government, raising
the prospects of a highly-charged campaign for a November
election and concerns over security around the poll.
Erdogan and government ministers have done little to quell
the flames at an already tense time for the NATO member as it
battles slowing economic growth and risks blowback from its
fight against Islamic State in Syria.
Nationalist anger has been directed at the pro-Kurdish
opposition, which entered parliament as a party for the first
time in June. Government ministers have meanwhile been booed and
jeered at soldiers' funerals in rare shows of public
frustration.
"Those reactions are just sparks from a large ball of fire,"
said Onder Celik, head of a Turkish war veterans' association in
Istanbul, whose office walls are lined with photographs of
members of the security force members killed in the conflict.
He blamed the PKK for exploiting the state's "good
intentions" by sabotaging a peace process - begun by Erdogan in
2012 - and using a lull in fighting to build up its strength.
The group, designated a terrorist organisation by Turkey,
the United States and European Union, took up arms in 1984 and
more than 40,000 people have since been killed. The violence had
halted after talks began with its jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan.
"Now in all parts of Turkey there are street battles. The
government did whatever the PKK wanted and they responded with
gunfire," said Celik, who lost a leg after being wounded in a
PKK attack in the eastern province of Bingol in 2007.
ANGRY VOTERS
The surge in violence has dredged up bitter memories of the
peak of the conflict in 1994-1996, when more than 3,000-4,000
militants were killed yearly.
Such deep polarisation raises the prospect of difficult
run-up to the election in November, particularly with three
pro-Kurdish HDP opposition members set to serve in an interim
power-sharing cabinet.
Ankara has declared more than 100 temporary military zones
across the mainly Kurdish southeast, prompting the main
opposition CHP to table a parliamentary question on how security
can be guaranteed during the election campaign.
Davutoglu has pledged to provide election security in all
regions, saying that maintaining public order is the priority.
But the latest violence has triggered attacks on offices of
the HDP by nationalists who see it as a political offshoot of
the PKK. Memories are also fresh of a bomb attack on an HDP
rally on the eve of the last election on June 7.
HDP leader Selahattin Demirtas has called on the PKK to
declare a fresh ceasefire but accused the ruling AK Party and in
particular its founder Erdogan of fomenting the conflict in a
bid to shore up nationalist support.
"This war is not our war. We will not turn a blind eye to
our children being killed for the (presidential) palace," he
said in a recent speech.
Erdogan angrily dismissed such words as "slander" in a
speech on Wednesday, saying he doubted the mental health of
anyone that believed it and that media groups who spread such
ideas shared responsibility for the blood and tears shed.
Erdogan invested major political capital in the peace
process and says he ended a decades-old state policy of denying
Kurdish rights with reforms boosting the situation of a minority
making up some 20 percent of Turkey's 78 million population.
Government officials say PKK pledges made during the peace
process have gone unfulfilled, notably the withdrawal of
fighters to northern Iraq and the laying down of weapons.
Erdogan's call during the process to "stop the blood, we
don't want the mothers to cry" has now been replaced by a pledge
to continue the fight "until not one terrorist is left within
our country".
Despite the nationalist fervour, polls suggest the violence
has done little to dent support for the HDP.
The ruling AK Party, founded by Erdogan, lost its majority
in the June 7 election for the first time since coming to power
in 2002, partly at the hands of the HDP, which won 13 percent of
the vote and entered parliament as a party for the first time.
A survey by respected pollster Metropoll on Wednesday showed
a rise in HDP support to 14.7 percent from the 13.1 percent it
won in June, while the AK Party was still short of the votes it
would need to form a single-party government.
(Editing by Nick Tattersall and Anna Willard)