(Adds comment from officials, Davutoglu)
By Orhan Coskun
ANKARA, March 24 Turkish Deputy Prime Minister
Bulent Arinc and the mayor of Ankara were placed under judicial
investigation on Tuesday, officials said, over a public row
including accusations of corruption that exposed fractures in
the ruling AK Party.
The row burst into the open late on Monday when Ankara Mayor
Melih Gokcek upbraided Arinc over unusually direct criticism of
President Tayyip Erdogan - a man not known for his tolerance of
dissent. Arinc responded by accusing Gokcek of corruption.
The standoff highlights tensions in the AKP in the run-up to
a June general election between those staunchly loyal to Erdogan
and a more conservative faction, including Arinc, frustrated by
his meddling in government affairs.
Erdogan founded the AK Party along with Arinc, serving as
its leader and Turkey's prime minister for more than a decade.
But under the terms of the constitution, he is supposed to be
above party politics since assuming the presidency last August.
ELECTIONS
The Ankara prosecutor launched an inquiry into alleged
misconduct after an independent lawyer demanded investigation of
Arinc's claim that Gokcek had "sold Ankara bit by bit" during
his 20 years in office, a court official told Reuters.
The petition also accused Arinc of turning a blind eye to
Gokcek's alleged misdeeds despite being a senior minister.
A second official with knowledge of the matter said that the
prosecutor had been obliged to open an investigation after
receiving the lawyer's complaint, but that ultimately neither
Arinc nor Gokcek would want to press the matter.
The prosecutor could not be reached for comment and Arinc
and Gokcek were also not available.
Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu expressed discontent over the
spat on Tuesday, saying the AK Party would take disciplinary
action if further public disagreements tarnished its reputation
ahead of the June 7 parliamentary election.
"Both statements made yesterday are wrong, in terms of the
rules, institutions and discipline of our party and also our
political culture," he said, adding that he had already spoken
with Arinc and would meet Gokcek later on Tuesday.
The vote is important as Erdogan wants the AK Party to win
at least the two-thirds majority needed to change the
constitution and create a full presidential system in Turkey.
(Additional reporting and writing by Humeyra Pamuk in Istanbul;
Editing by Daren Butler and David Dolan, Ralph Boulton)