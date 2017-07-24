FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Simsek to oversee economy in new cabinet -gov't spokesman
July 24, 2017 / 2:56 PM / in a day

Turkey's Simsek to oversee economy in new cabinet -gov't spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, July 24 (Reuters) - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek will have oversight of the economy in the new cabinet, a government spokesman said on Monday, a move that is likely to be welcomed by investors.

Simsek, a former Wall Street banker, will oversee economic coordination, banks and economic institutions, Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag told a news conference.

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim last week reshuffled his cabinet. Bozdag also said Deputy Prime Minister Fikri Isik would oversee investments. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)

