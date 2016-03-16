ANKARA, March 16 Turkey's parliament should take a step as soon as possible to redefine the country's anti-terrorism law, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, adding that those who support killers of innocent people are no different from terrorists.

Erdogan's comments, in a speech at the presidential palace, came after a senior official from the ruling AK Party told Reuters Turkey was working on widening the "terror crime" definition to include those who use the media to support or praise acts of violence. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)